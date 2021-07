Talking Shop With April Brown & Sarah Sklash, Founders of The June

We don't have a background in hospitality. I worked for a PR agency in Toronto and Sarah was working for the government. We met at university and have been friends for about 17 years. I think we've always had a bit of an entrepreneurial spirit so we were always bouncing ideas off of each other, but it was never really the right time. Then, at the beginning of 2016, we were both in a rut, living in Toronto. It wasn't as glamorous as it had once been. We were looking for this change in our careers and our lives so we sat down, cracked open a bottle of wine, and brainstormed like 40 or 50 ideas over the course of a weekend. One of the ideas we were really drawn to was adult wine camp . Most of the ideas that we came up with were centered around providing amazing travel experiences for people because we were really passionate about that. We knew of this place, Prince Edward County, a couple of hours from Toronto. It had an up-and-coming winery, brewery, food scene so we saw that there was a ton of opportunity to do something there. We were passionate about all these things but didn't really know how to put it all together at that moment.