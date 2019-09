10 Home Refreshes To Start The Year Off Right

Fortunately, an interior makeover doesn't necessarily mean a gut renovation that costs a fortune: Small upgrades — from swapping out your flatware collection to investing in a nicer set of coasters — can go a really long way. Ahead, we've rounded up 10 inexpensive upgrades from Jet.com to keep your living space refreshed for the year ahead. Your home deserves to be filled with just as many positive vibes as possible, and these little things might just help get you there.