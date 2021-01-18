How Should We Talk To Kids About Racism? A New Magazine Has Some Answers

Walk me through the process of launching Ditto Kids Magazine.

I was actually working on it for about three years before we put it on Kickstarter. I have three young children, and I'd always been pretty good with diversity and inclusion education, but I began to see how crucial it was that I be teaching my kids active anti-racism and anti-bias education. As a Black mother and mother of Black biracial kids, this was just a huge priority for me, but I also had a lot of people in my life who wanted to teach their kids these really important things and just didn't know where to start. I had been looking around, trying to find resources as a parent, but I couldn't find anything that I could hold in my hands and read with my child. I saw loads of training for parents, which are great, but when you're a busy parent, you really want something physical that you can work on with your kids, something that's been prepared for your kids for you. So I said, "I'm going to make a magazine." And then I said, "No way. A magazine is way too hard. I'll just do a curriculum." I wrote out a curriculum supplement, which we'll end up releasing a little later, but eventually, I switched back to a magazine format because I am a firm believer in print products. Like I said, a kid should be able to hold it in their hands. When you make everything digital, parents and educators then need to be printing stuff off, which just doesn't help to motivate people. It's just an extra step, and I wanted to make it as simple as possible. So back to a magazine it went.