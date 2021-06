Americans Will Now Be Able To Choose “X” As A Gender On Their Passports

In 2010, the Obama Administration announced that trans Americans could update their passports so long as they provide a physician’s note confirming they have received “appropriate clinical treatment for gender transition.” No specific requirements were given, but the option to self-identify gender will now allow trans individuals to easily obtain correct and up-to-date IDs without going through a complicated, long, and possibly traumatizing process . And the decision also sends a clear message that trans, nonbinary, and intersex people — not their doctors, and not the government — are the authority on their own gender