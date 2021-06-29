It's also hard to escape the fact that the sentence "I've been drinking Califia Farms Mushroom Oat Barista Blend in my morning coffee" truly does sound like some bizarre 2021 Mad Lib that ruins three great things in one fell swoop. Let's start with the mushrooms. Mushrooms were once whimsical and fun for me; they used to conjure up strong associations with the decor in my sweet stoner high school boyfriend's bedroom. The aesthetic surrounding them wasn't streamlined or chic. It was funky, bright, and unapologetically loud. Looking back, it was actually quite tacky, but that was part of its charm. Now, thanks to mushrooms being embraced and marketed as a "functional ingredient," the fungus has lost that kookiness. The aesthetic it has recently come to be associated with instead is the safe, muted pastel palette used to sell everything on Instagram.