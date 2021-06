Of course, this goes way beyond oat milk. Recently, mushroom coffee has become a very popular wellness trend, with brands like Four Sigmatic advertising on what feels like every podcast I've listened to in the last year — which was a lot, since podcasts are a good way to feel like you're interacting with humans instead of sitting alone on your couch for days on end. While it is true that, according to the Cleveland Clinic , there are many purported benefits of Cordyceps, Lion's Mane, and Reishi and Chaga, the other mushrooms commonly put in these coffee products, it is also true that there isn't a ton of actual data proving that we can really benefit from all these additional mushrooms. Yes, some claim these adaptogens can improve immunity, memory, sleep, and energy levels; reduce stress and inflammation; and relax muscles. And, Healthline reports that some scientific findings allege these mushrooms can also potentially prevent cancer, fight ulcers, reduce the risk of heart disease, and suppress allergic reactions to other foods. However, this should just be taken with a grain of salt. Healthline notes that most of the existing studies on medical mushrooms are based on animal research as opposed to human research. Also, like so many other wellness trends , this one was ripped directly from ancient Chinese medicine and is now apparently being marketed to the masses who put oat milk in their Daily Harvest smoothies and Magic Spoon cereal.