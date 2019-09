This winter, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story to address a question only her most dedicated fans could have been pondering: How does she take her coffee? The answer was as trendy and product-placement-heavy as the rest of her lifestyle. As Delish reported, Jenner drinks her morning cup of joe with a vanilla, coconut milk-based collagen protein creamer from Vital Proteins . The creamer is said to support healthy skin, hair, and nails, as well as joint support.