Dua Lipa’s New Wispy Bangs Will Convince You To Get Your Own

Lipa isn't the only celebrity to jump on the bangs bandwagon recently. Just last month, The Crown's Emma Corrin debuted her retro curtain fringe , with fans likening the bleached blonde style to Nick Carter's famous floppy hairstyle in the '90s. Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor also showed off her curtain-style bangs and fresh copper color courtesy of Josh Wood's principal hairstylist Nicholas Hardwick and expert colorist Mads-Sune . In other words: This is officially all the fringe inspiration you need.