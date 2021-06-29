MLMs rely on thousands of people to buy into a promise so that a very few people at the top of this triangle-shaped business model can become wealthy. Many momfluencers — whether or not they’re working in conjunction with MLMs — essentially rely on a similar promise: Do as I do, and even if you don’t get rich, you’ll be a better mom with more photogenic kids. Much in the same way that everyone who succeeds at MLMs are people who probably already had the right cultural capital and socioeconomic privilege to gain access to wealth in the first place, many momfluencers who succeed are also coming from places of access and socioeconomic privilege. We might not have had windows into as many of their lives prior to social media, but they were always there — they might have even been the women knocking on our door with a suitcase full of Avon products. For the rest of us, whose worth is decided in the deep gulf between morality and capitalism, promises will continue to tantalize us.