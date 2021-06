Beautycounter isn’t the only MLM to intersect with the momfluencer world. Thanks to The Dream, I knew about Young Living’s dark past and that Lularoe leggings had rotted in warehouses . But, was Beautycounter, with its emphasis on non-toxic ingredients and industry reform and its many advocacy efforts , different? Was it a good MLM? I reached out to The Dream’s Jane Marie, to ask her if MLMs like Beautycounter were “better” than others, and whether or not momfluencers were instrumental in legitimizing them in the eyes of consumers. Jane explained that, first, the general public would need to understand that MLMS are inherently bad before they could imagine that a particular MLM was “better” than the others. And, unfortunately, not everyone is aware of the dangers associated with this business model. “Often people don’t understand that MLMs are predatory because of the industry and the lobbyists and all the powers that be,” Jane said. “And it places a lot of burden on the representative or recruits to educate themselves somehow, about an industry where there's no data collected at all.” Most of these “recruits,” of course, are women.