There’s A New Age Of Pyramid Schemes. Here’s How Influencers Are Fighting Back

In one of Hattie’s videos , she shares a message from a student nurse who joined an MLM in April 2020. This woman had just got pregnant. She tells Hattie that she initially paid £85 (about $117) for a starter kit and spent an additional £700 (about $963) working her way up the organization. She earned £154 (roughly $212). In the midst of all this, she was rushed to hospital with bleeding. As Hattie tells the story, she uses TikTok’s green screen feature to show the woman’s message. While she was in hospital, Hattie reads, "she was hounded by [her manager]" who was "trying to get her to sell" while she was there. The woman lost her baby and was later diagnosed with PTSD.