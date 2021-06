How Instagram Influencers Are Changing The Conversation Around Childbirth

For many influencers, sharing their experiences is an opportunity not only to further document their lives, but also to help others better prepare for postpartum side effects such as incontinence, abdominal pain, hemorrhoids, constipation and breast discomfort. “I just had no idea what to expect,” Raad said about her knowledge of childbirth before having her first child. Prior to a friend telling her three weeks before her due date that she would need adult diapers after delivery, Raad said she had no idea this kind of thing could be necessary. Now, she says her goal is to be an educational resource and to highlight what she calls “the nitty-gritty stuff” that isn’t usually shown on social media, even as people often turn to their social platforms to see how other people get by in the world. Because, while many expectant mothers turn to sisters, aunts, friends, or their own mothers, if that support system doesn’t exist, social media can fill the void. “If I had an older sister who went through this, I hope she would tell me these things,” Raad said. “So, this is a way [for me] to be a resource to these girls that are about to go through [childbirth] or who are going to go through it eventually.”