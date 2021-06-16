Speaking Of Celebrity Exes, Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Might Be Dating Again

Hot girl summer is officially upon us, but it seems like everyone but Hollywood got the memo. Numerous celebrities have been getting back together with their famous exes right at the start of what might be the world's hottest summer, and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott might be among them.
Jenner and Scott famously broke up in 2019 after several years together, though the exact date of their split remains unknown because the pair ended on such good terms that they continued to frequently hang out together afterwards. In addition to being "best friends," their friendly relationship could be credited to their desire to raise daughter Stormi through a positive co-parenting situation.
"We’re like best friends," said Jenner of the breakup. "We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”
More than a year after their official breakup, however, it looks like Jenner and Scott might actually have rekindled their relationship. With Stormi in tow, the on-again, off-again duo attended The New School's 72nd annual Parsons Benefit where Scott was honored with the Parsons Table Award for his contributions to the art world. During the formal event, attendees claim that the stars seemed very cozy and totally non-platonic the entire time.
"Travis and Kylie were being very sweet and cute together," one source told PEOPLE. "They were holding hands and seemed fully back on."
Scott also reportedly gave Jenner a shoutout during his speech onstage, affectionately calling her his "wifey" at the event.
"Wifey, I love you so much," he said during the speech.
While Jenner hasn't exactly confirmed the rumors about rekindling her relationship with Scott, her Instagram page might be the biggest clue to what's going on between them. The billionaire influencer posted a photo with Scott from the event, posing prom-style in front of the camera. Her caption didn't give much away — "24 hours in NYC," it read — but it's the first sighting of Scott on her social media in a very long time.
It wouldn't be shocking to see this conscious recoupling, but damn. What ever happened to a hot girl summer?