Megan Thee Stallion Is Back & Making Politicians Mad (Again)

After a brief hiatus, the hot girl coach is officially off the bench and back in the music game with a new single just in time for summer. Megan thee Stallion’s “Thot Shit” sees the rapper kicking ass (and shaking it) while firing back at the never-ending criticism about her lyrics, her style, and her body.
Following her massive wins at the 2021 Grammy Awards, Megan shared that she’d be taking a short break for mental health purposes. The timing of the pause was concerning for fans who worried that it meant that there’d be no hot girl summer anthem until Megan teased the return of her original alter ego Tina Snow in a sci-fi themed Instagram post.
“IM BACK HOTTIES,” she captioned the clip. “ADDRESS ME AS MS SNOW."
Megan’s comeback arrived On June 11 in the form of the certified banger “Thot Shit,” complete with a stunning music video directed by French filmmaker Aube Perrie. The visuals begin with a buttoned up politician with a secret affinity for twerking, only pausing his ass-shaking video playlist to write demeaning comments about women online. Before he can continue going about his business, he gets a call from the hot girl herself, warning him to get his act together.
“Look motherfucker — the women that you’re accidentally trying to step on are everybody that you depend on,” Megan says over the phone. “They treat your diseases, they cook your meals, they haul your trash, they drive your ambulances, they guard you while you sleep.”
“They control every part of your life,” she continues. “Do not fuck with them.”
As the song goes on, the unnamed politician is literally unable to go about his day without seeing Megan and her elite twerk team. From the grocery store to the local diner to his own office, he’s unable to escape the Black girl magic following him around. (Not a bad life to live, if you ask me.)
The video and its confidently risque lyrics are standard fare for Megan at this point, but the new release is also sending a message to the rapper’s constant critics: no one cares.
Controversy has followed Megan since she hit the mainstream space as people complained about everything from her sexy wardrobe to her sexually empowered discography; “WAP,” her 2020 collaboration with Cardi B — another rapper frequently chastised for being “raunchy” — saw numerous conservatives actively denounce the song's lively celebration and depiction of female sexuality. However, Megan’s success after success seems to have drowned out the ongoing censure; who cares what a hater has to say when you have three Grammys under your belt and can count Beyoncé as a member of your fan club?
“I don't give a fuck 'bout a blog tryna bash me,” raps Megan cheekily on the new track. “I'm the shit per the Recording Academy.”
At the end of the day, Black women in rap music have always been discriminated against, demeaned, and judged — whether they're listing their sexual exploits or decrying white supremacy. Instead of catering to misogynoir and changing to fit a more demure standard, rappers like Megan are proudly doing their own thing regardless of what the public has to say. And isn't that what being a hot girl is all about?