If you come for Cardi B, you better expect her to clap back. That's exactly what she's doing with hip-hop producer Jermaine Dupri after he shared his sexist thoughts on women in rap.
In a recent interview with People Now, Dupri said Cardi, Nicki Minaj, and newcomer Megan Thee Stallion (who is currently enrolled in college) were just "strippers rapping." He said, "I feel they’re all rapping about the same thing. I don’t think they’re showing us who’s the best rapper," adding, “at some point” they're going to have to rap about “other things.”
“OK, guys. So, I have seen a lot of people write that nowadays female rappers only talk about their pussy and shit," Cardi, a proud former stripper, says in an Instagram video, "and now that Jermaine Dupri [brought] it up, I’m going to say something about it, right?
“First of all, I rap about my pussy because she’s my best friend," she continues, "you know what I’m saying? And second of all, it’s because it seems like that’s what people want to hear.”
She pointed out that when she put out the track "Be Careful," fans questioned the softer direction, which made her want to retreat to what she was best known for. Not that Cardi's style is getting stale, just listen to her newest single, "Press," which wrestles with the fact that women have to live up to a certain image.
Still, this is very frustrating to Cardi, who doesn't think this predicament is specific to her. In the clip, she notes that female rappers whose lyrics aren't NSFW don't get the same attention, "so don’t blame that on us when y’all not the ones who are supporting them,” she says.
In another video, Cardi B shouted out a few female rappers she thinks deserve some love: Rapsody, Tierra Whack, Oranicuhh, and Kamaiyah. While they don't rap about their “vajayjays," she thinks they have something important to say about more people need to be listening.
“I feel we need to put these girls more in magazines,” she says, before letting her fans know they're the real deal. "I want you to hear these girls because these girls can rap they motherfucking asses off, and we need to support them." She adds: "And they dope-ass rappers.”
Yeah, what Cardi said.
