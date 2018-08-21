Tierra Whack can't be put into a box — but she can be put into a room. Fifteen rooms, to be exact. The artist's first album, Whack World, is made up of 15 different one-minute songs that she then set to one-minute videos, each with their own unique room and backdrop. The songs may be short, but their staying power is intense — which is probably why one song, "Pretty Ugly," appeared in the most recent episode of Insecure.
Whack wasn't thinking about that, though. Instead, the Philadelphia-based rapper and singer told host Sonia Denis that she was too nervous getting ready for Refinery29's new Facebook Watch show, After After Party, to catch the latest episode of the HBO hit. Whack appeared on last night's episode of AAP alongside panelists Liza Treyger, Bowen Yang, and Jerah A Milligan, and told Denis how she came up with Whack World's fascinating songs and videos.
"I had the concept first..." she said. "When Instagram expanded videos to be 60 seconds, I'm like, 'Yo, that's cool.' I'm always recording, recording, recording and nothing would ever really sound the same. I couldn't find a pattern or anything. So fifteen songs was perfect but I knew that their had to be a catch to it. So, I don't know, it felt right."
