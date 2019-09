"With the sketches, everything is not centered on me, but we try to take a concept like something that's socially happening and be like, 'What could we do with that?'" Denis says. Much of it is centered around her, though, which will thwart the late night comedy status quo no matter what. Late night comedy has had a signature "brand" for so long because its leaders have all been the same. In short, late night is white and male. As of today, a daily late night show hosted by a woman does not exist. (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on TBS airs only once a week. The Rundown with Robin Thede, which BET recently canceled , was also only once a week. E! talk show Chelsea Lately is the only show in recent history to air daily.) Denis is bringing her own brand of comedy to After After Party, which will, by default, be different from what Conan and Jimmy Kimmel Live! have to offer.