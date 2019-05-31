This Is What The Lyrics For Cardi B's New Song "Press" Actually Mean

"Bitches be pressed (woo) / Bitches be pressed (pressed)," she says in the intro. Notice she used the word "pressed" and not "press." This seems to indicate that she's talking about being pressured by the outside world — her fans, the media, other celebrities — to maintain a certain image (what that is may depend on who you talk to on any given day). No matter what she does, Cardi knows the outside world is ready to comment and "press" their expectations upon her, however unfair. That's where the art for the single comes into play.