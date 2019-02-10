Wait, How Did Cardi B Get Dragged Into Chris Brown & Offset's Beef?

What started out as some tense words exchanged between Chris Brown and Offset has erupted into a full-on beef. And now Cardi B’s name is being dragged into it.
It all started when Chris Brown shared a meme seemingly making light of 21 Savage’s immigration case. Offset wasn’t the least bit amused and hopped in Brown’s comments to call him out. "Memes ain’t funny lame," the Migos member wrote.
Their back and forth continued online, where things escalated to physical threats, with Offset threatening to “smack the shit out” of Brown, according to Complex. Screenshots posted by The Shade Room showed the singer responded by telling Offset exactly when he’d be home. Then, in a seriously low move, Brown decided to throw stones at Offset’s rocky relationship status.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Don’t consider myself GANGSTA. BUT I PROMISE THE WORST THING IN THE WORLD IS WHEN A SINGING NIGGA GOT NIGGAS SCARED TO TO FADE. AND WHATS LAME IS NIGGAA ALL IN MY COMMENTS WORRIED ABOUT ANOTHER NIGGA. ILL LEAVE THIS WHERE ITS AT! SO YOU JUST DANCE YA WAY OUT MY COMMENTS! Ima send ya girl flowers so she know I respect her. I’m disappointed in this nigga, AS HIS FATHER I SHOULD HAVE BEEN THERE MORE IN HIS LIFE SO HE WOULDN’T COME OUT A LAME AZZ NIGGA! ????
"I'ma send ya girl flowers so she know I respect her," Brown wrote, after telling Offset to “dance a way” out of his comments. Though Brown doesn’t explicitly name Cardi B, the flowers part is a good indicator that’s who he’s talking about.
Back in December, Offset crashed his estranged wife’s Rolling Loud set to deliver an apology with a plethora of red and white roses in tow. The two announced their divorce earlier that month, but have since reportedly called it off and have been inching towards a reconciliation. They also share a daughter, Kulture.
Neither Offset nor Cardi B have officially responded to Brown’s comments yet, though a source told HollywoodLife that Cardi B found them to be “rude” and “quite disrespectful.” If that’s true, Cardi B has been pretty responsive to shade thrown her way, so keep your eyes open in case she breaks out the Tomi Lahren treatment.
Advertisement