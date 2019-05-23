Cardi B Is Making Moves To Secure A "Bocktails" Trademark

Her name is a tribute on Bacardi and her sister goes by Hennessy, but Cardi B is making moves to secure the trademark rights for her own “bocktails.”
The Grammy-winning performer’s recent trademark application introduces “Bocktails With Cardi B” as a source of “entertainment services” consisting of “ongoing episodes for distribution…featuring celebrities and artists.” The trademark application reveals plans to someday make this content available both online and on TV. The trademark application also suggests you will be able to stan this show with "Bocktails With Cardi B" merchandise like shirts, sweatshirts, hats, footwear, dresses, and pants.
Dare we hope that "Bocktails With Cardi B" will be a talk show full of cocktails, tea, and celebrities? The trademark application, unearthed by TMZ, also suggests that the “bocktails” in question might be actual cocktails.
According to the application, filed May 17th, Cardi B hopes to use “Bocktails With Cardi B” for branded “alcoholic beverages, except beer and beverages containing beer.” A separate trademark application by Washpoppin, Inc. filed late February laid claim to just the word “Bocktail” for “alcoholic beverages.”
But as Vice explains, the new exception made for drinks containing beer might be a compromise that acknowledges how bartenders use the word “bocktails” to sometimes refer to cocktails made with beer.
Surely this is all just a formality, because real Cardi fans know her signature drink would be all about that Carribbean liquor and tropical fruit.
