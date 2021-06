Fine. We’ll Bite: When Does Blake Crash Katie’s Bachelorette Season?

But when exactly, will all this go down? Well, it's unlikely that he shows up right away to stir up trouble. According to Us Weekly, Ashley Iaconetti, who confirmed the Blake casting rumors by obtaining photos of him on set, believes that he didn't join the show until after the third rose ceremony, which would be in two or three episodes, depending on editing. He was pictured on set on April 1, and the first episode was taped on March 22. He probably missed those first few days of filming because he had to quarantine before meeting Katie — and because production never lets a returning contestant come in without making it dramatic. ( Save for Becca Tilley, who knew better .)