Tayshia Chose Her Man On The Bachelorette — Now What?

While most Bachelor and Bachelorette couples are able to jet off to see each other in secret between the end of filming and the big reveal, that is a bit more challenging right now, with the COVID-19 pandemic raging out of control in the U.S. But, the vaccine is on the way, and things can start to move forward again eventually, so if they're not already living together in the Big Apple it may just be a matter of time before they are. After all, if they want to start a life together, living in the same same place is kind of a key part of that.