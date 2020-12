The Bachelorette Found A Hellish New Way To Talk About Sex

It didn’t have to be this way. If it felt weird to watch these interactions, that’s because they had never occurred on The Bachelorette before. Traditionally on Bachelorette and Bachelor , producers sequester the top three in their own private lodgings starting with Fantasy Suites. This move allows the finalists to invest in their unique connection without the jealousy or insecurity of watching the object of their affection continue to date anyone else. This is vital considering the sexual undertones of Fantasy Suites week. Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season actively clued viewers into how separate contests tend to be at this time. Colton had to go to Hannah Godwin and Tayshia to individually break up with them during Fantasy Suites week — they weren't even in the same Airbnb.