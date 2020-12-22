The Bachelorette Found A Hellish New Way To Talk About Sex

“It’s definitely getting harder to be around you guys,” Zac announces. “After this week, it’s gonna be weird,” Ivan agrees. All Brendan can do is stammer about the “strange dynamic” of this week. No one feels comfortable sharing their fears plainly: It’s upsetting to imagine your girlfriend — and someone you might propose to in week’s time — having sex with a man lounging three feet away from you. This isn’t normal, no matter how well everyone understands the Bachelorette game.

