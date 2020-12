Wait, What Happened To Bachelorette: After The Final Rose?

At the end of October, Harrison told Entertainment Tonight that he was unsure if they could safely bring all the men together for a reunion. "We want to deliver that for everybody," he said. "I can't promise anything, but we are desperately trying to pull something together." In the end, they did pull off a smaller Men Tell All with just the most talked-about contestants who were all seated far apart to allow for social distancing. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the contestants also had to undergo another quarantine and testing to participate in the reunion, so perhaps it wasn't possible to safely have the ATFR in the same way. Maybe Tayshia, Zac Clark, Ben Smith, Ivan Hall, and/or Harrison couldn't or didn't want to quarantine and get tested for a one hour taped update.