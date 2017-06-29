Ben Higgins Explains Why He Didn't Bring Becca On A Hometown Date

Bachelor alums that aren't satisfied with dominating the world of sponsored Instagram posts are getting in on the podcast game — and Bachelor Nation can't get enough. Thanks to these candid conversations between contestants, fans are getting a peek behind the curtain and learning a lot about the motivation behind some of the franchise's biggest moments. Us Weekly reports that Ben Higgins explained why he never took Becca Tilley on a hometown date during an episode of Almost Famous, the podcast he shares with fellow franchise alum Ashley Iaconetti.
"I knew that Lauren [Bushnell] was someone who was extremely special to me...that to bring Becca back to her hometown would have been so hard on her and her family," Higgins said on the podcast. "I saw how emotional it was for [Nick Viall's] second hometown [date]... My thought was...families don't sign up for this."
That changes a lot, as far as some fans are concerned. No longer is Higgins just another heartless Bachelor. Turns out, he was actually looking out for her — minus the whole breaking your heart on national TV situation.
Tilley was a guest on the podcast, which finally gave Higgins a chance to tell her about his decision to send her away so close to the final rose ceremony. He told her that while the two had gotten very close, he didn't want to put her through the emotional turmoil and possible family strife of the often-intense hometown dates.
Looking back at the situation, he adds that it's not something that he regrets, but now that the two are friends, he does get ribbed for the decision.
"I will say this, I did have to let Becca go and it wasn't fun," he said. "She ripped me a pretty good one."
