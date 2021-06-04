I Tried TikTok’s Latest Hair Hack — & It’s Perfect For Summer

Before pulling your hair through the scrunchie for the third and final time, use your free hand to split the ponytail into two sections. Flip the top half over your head so that it's out of the way, and tie the last part of your scrunchie around just the bottom half of your ponytail. This will leave the top section of your hair free, but simply flip it back over the bottom section of hair and use your fingers to pull at the base to tighten.