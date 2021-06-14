The world is in turmoil and we have all endured so much over the last year: the illness and loss of loved ones, the isolation of quarantine, political violence and upheaval. If pandemic dating has taught me anything, it is the virtue of being realistic about what anyone can give right now, including myself. So while I look forward to dating post-pandemic when social distancing guidelines have lifted, I’m also trying to enjoy the new experiences I’m having now, as I continue to court wonderful women and hope that one of us might consider it worth the risk to bridge the distance and take my in hers, to share a caress — and maybe more. It is a bit queer, and I’m hoping for it to get a lot more so.