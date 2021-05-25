Augustinus Bader, Virtue, & More Are 20% Off At Violet Grey’s Memorial Day Sale

We hope you left room in your best Memorial Day sales shopping plan because luxe beauty purveyor Violet Grey just dropped a deal so sweet, it would be criminal to sleep on it. The Los Angeles-based retailer's Put It In The Bag event has already kicked off — meaning you can cart over 100 bestselling brands from Augustinus Bader to Westman Atelier, Charlotte Tilbury, and Virtue for 20% off before all of the holiday weekend hoopla starts. (And, for all you big spenders, there's a free Violet Grey makeup bag with orders of $500+.)
As to be expected, there are some brands that are not eligible for the promo, including but not limited to: Chanel, Vintner’s Daughter, Byredo, Diptyque, Dr. Dennis Gross, Hanacure, Olaplex, Oribe, Ouai, Shani Darden, and Victoria Beckham Beauty. Additionally, the deal also excludes gift cards and sets. Now, enough of the fine print, click forth to shop our edit of the best luxury deals to snag during Violet Grey's Memorial Day beauty sale 2021.
