Last week, Netflix had one of its most extensive premiere weeks in recent memory. This week, the streaming platform is experiencing one of its most abbreviated.
The blockbuster debut of this weekend is Army of the Dead, arriving Friday, May 21. The bananas zombie action movie serves as its director Zack Snyder’s followup to March’s infamous Justice League “Snyder Cut.” While Army of the Dead does not have the years of upsetting drama that comes with the “Snyder Cut,” it did have to digitally impose comedian Tig Notaro into the action after initial cast member Chris D’Elia became the subject of multiple sexual misconduct allegations (D’Elia denies the claims).
Two days after Army of the Dead comes to life, Netflix will serve up its long-delayed third season of Master of None. The comedy has been on hiatus since its second season in 2017, following co-creator Aziz Ansari’s 2018 sexual misconduct allegations (Ansari has commented on his allegations — more to follow). Master of None season 3 switches its focus from Ansari’s Dev to Lena Waithe’s Denise, one of the series’ standout characters. This week you’ll also find a quippy Los Angeles comedy, a European superhero show, and the quick return of a Mexican-made murder mystery.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.