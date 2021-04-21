After months of tuning into whatever everyone was watching on the Netflix Top 10 (seriously, why did we all watch Deadly Illusions and Behind Her Eyes like that?), the slate of new programming on the streaming platform promises even more odd programs. Netflix is getting a little weird in May — just the way we like it. In addition to curious new content like Amy Adam’s The Woman in the Window and family drama-turned-superhero-epic Jupiter’s Legacy, subscribers will also be able to dive into a number of other underrated and...unique titles. Or, you could just start Grey’s Anatomy from the very beginning for the fifth time. No judgment either way.
Ahead, everything coming to Netflix in May 2021.