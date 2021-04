Months later, we’re now learning more details about exactly what went down on the set of Justice League. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Fisher revealed that much of the tension stemmed from Whedon’s refusal to take feedback and constructive criticism from his cast. In the Snyder cut of the film, Fisher’s character is the heart of the story , a traumatized and reluctant hero who utilizes his genius-level intellect (and unique tech) to chart the team’s course to success. However, Whedon had other ideas for Cyborg; instead, he leaned more towards stereotypes to personify the humanoid.