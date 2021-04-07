As it turns out, Fisher wasn’t the only one struggling with Whedon’s narrow idea of what the Justice League should look like on the silver screen. Jeremy Irons (Alfred Pennyworth) and Gal Gadot also had a difficult time on set. Having to contend with troubling new developments in Diana Prince/Wonder Woman’s character, Gadot shared her thoughts with Whedon, but the director didn’t take kindly to suggestions, allegedly responding to her concerns with threats to end her career in Hollywood. Things got so bad between the two that Gadot arranged a meeting with former Warner Bros. chairman Kevin Tsujihara, which Gadot says resulted in the issues being “handled...in a timely manner."