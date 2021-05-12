Bridgerton Gowns & Party Dresses Are 2021’s Biggest Wedding Trends

Season after season, little changes in wedding fashion. After all, white wedding gowns have long been the standard. The last year, though, saw the rise of minimonies, where gowns were swapped out for jumpsuits, two-piece sets, and other nontraditional wedding looks. Now colored dresses are rising in popularity and unique trends are popping up left and right. In other words: Brides embraced a whole new array of wedding look options, including Bridgerton-inspired corset gowns, party-forward styles for hot bride summer, and even Nap dresses.
For proof, check out global fashion shopping platform Lyst’s 2021 Wedding Report, which was released on Wednesday. The platform summed up the trends and brands that are currently at the forefront of the industry — and accessories like rhinestone face masks and pearl necklaces, bridal suiting, Regencycore empire waist gowns, and partywear, including sequins, feathers, and more, all made it to the list.
Advertisement
On the brand side, Lyst has seen a switch to more contemporary labels, as opposed to bridal, with Christopher John Rogers, Simone Rocha, Khaite, and Retrofête all being named this season’s top contenders. In fact, page views for white pieces by Christopher John Rogers, specifically the designer’s puff-sleeved, tiered robe gown, have increased by 42% since January.
Other bridal pieces that have spiked this year include Vivienne Westwood corsets, crystal headpieces by Area, Sleeper’s off-the-shoulder Opera pajama dress, and a structured blazer from WARDROBE.NYC. Christopher Kane feathered veils, Amina Muaddi gemstone pumps, and David Koma micro-minis were also highlighted in the report.
All that’s to say, bridal fashion isn’t what it used to be. It’s bigger, bolder, and includes a lot of corsets (thanks, Shonda Rhimes).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
shop 6 products