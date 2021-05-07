A few minutes ago I was debating the merits of going to the IRL bar in New Girl for outdoor happy hour with my best friend (She can’t! She’s busy!). Then, I almost dropped the phone. Because, as I opened Instagram, Sebastian Stan’s shirtless, tattooed body was staring back at me. That wouldn’t usually be out of the ordinary, since Stan posted an image of his bare behind mere days ago.
But, today, that photo is special. Because it’s the long-awaited first snapshot of Stan as Tommy Lee, chaotic rock n’ roll sex symbol, for his upcoming Hulu show Pam & Tommy. Oh, and in the photo, Stan’s co-star/Pam & Tommy love interest Lily James is playfully biting his nipple.
“Here’s a peek at Pam & Tommy, coming to @Hulu,” the Pam & Tommy Instagram account captioned the black and white photo. “Based on the true scandal that started it all.
For Stan and James’ part, they look like they’re already having a blast bringing their characters to life. Hulu has already confirmed Pam & Tommy will serve as a comedic limited series about its titular real-life stars' private sex tape, which was stolen from their home safe and leaked in 1995. At the time of the crime, Anderson was ultra famous as a Baywatch star and one of Playboy magazine’s most successful Playmates, Lee was the infamous drummer of rock band Mötley Crüe.
2020s fashion plate/marijuana entrepreneur Seth Rogen, Parks and Recreation's Nick Offerman, and Orange Is the New Black's Taylor Schilling will also appear in the series, which Rogen is also executive producing.
While Pam & Tommy has only revealed a single image of Stan — fresh off of Falcon and the Winter Soldier — as Tommy Lee, the Hulu show is a little more open to publicizing James as Anderson. The series also posted an in-color solo shot of James, revealing the actor in bright blue contacts, a wavy blonde wig, heavy 90s makeup, and a ton of leather.
You can at least prepare for the inevitable Pam & Tommy Emmys hair and makeup awards push, since you can’t hang your (leather) hat on a premiere date right now. Hulu has yet to reveal when Pam & Tommy will debut.