For Stan and James’ part, they look like they’re already having a blast bringing their characters to life. Hulu has confirmed Pam & Tommy will serve as a comedic limited series about its titular real-life stars' private sex tape, which was stolen from their home safe and leaked in 1995. At the time of the crime, Anderson was ultra famous as a Baywatch star and one of Playboy magazine’s most successful Playmates, Lee was the infamous drummer of rock band Mötley Crüe.