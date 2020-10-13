Lily James Just Might Be The Ultimate Fall Beauty Muse

If you like to stay on top of Netflix new releases, you'll want to keep your eye out for next Wednesday's debut of Rebecca, the British romantic thriller based on Daphne du Maurier's 1938 classic novel, starring Armie Hammer and Lily James. Not only is the movie drumming up buzz ahead of its release date, but the English actress is all over this week's tabloid headlines — and not because she recently married a wealthy, handsome widower whose late wife died in a tragic boating accident.
You've seen James in films before as the star of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Ansel Elgort's love interest in Baby Driver, but no matter what character she's playing, the 31-year-old Brit's off-screen look is all about ombré blonde mermaid waves and a mysterious pout. Ahead, a visual reminder of Lily James' signature hair and makeup looks — which actually serves as the impromptu fall beauty inspiration we didn't know we needed.