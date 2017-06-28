Lily James On Road Trips, Waiting Tables & Being A Brit In Hollywood

Edgar had such a clear vision in his head and and he’s so amazing at editing. The editor, Paul, was on set doing it as we shot which was incredible, so you could go up and see what you’d just done, but it means it’s covered from a lot of angles. There was a lot of like, "Turn and scream" or "Turn and jump", so it’s hard to keep a sense of momentum and continuity to it all, so I struggled with that. Also, we were doing night shoots outside in a freezing cold car park in Atlanta. I had some stuff that was really high up, where I had to wear a rope, and I did a lot of driving at the end, but nothing that was too extreme really.