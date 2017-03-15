Was it disappointing to put music on the back burner and have the world see you solely as an actor?

Yeah but I was always ok with it. I was so excited to be acting. When I did my first movie I rented a keyboard and was writing songs in my little apartment like crazy. I never stopped. I’ve done movies that no one’s seen too but they still mean a lot to me. I don’t think it makes you any less of a musician if no one hears your stuff. I feel like art is for the artist and you feel accomplished when you get to make something that you’re happy with. It’s not about having the record on the radio, it’s about making the record.