Makeup artist Naoko Scintu complemented the warmth of the ombré brunette and the bluntness of the cut with winged eyeliner and a mauve-pink lip, while stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray dressed James in a black velvet gown, embellished with crystal buttons and white satin cuffs. From head to toe, the look is holiday black-tie perfection — and possibly the chicest example of taking ombré hair colour and making it fresh for winter 2020