If Autumn hair colour was all about softness, like blended balayage and twinkly babylights, the first winter weather warning brings us a more dramatic colour technique: the return of ombré. Well, it's more of a sombré (subtle ombré) comeback, with stars like Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner recently sporting the soft dark-root-to-light-ends tonal transition.
Now, they're joined by another celebrity endorsing a winter iteration on sombré colour, this time from across the pond. At last night's British Independent Film Awards, actress Lily James, whose long blonde ringlets have been her signature in movies like Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Disney's live-action Cinderella, stepped out with a drastically different hairstyle: a glossy blunt lob coloured a rich, warm ombré brown.
According to Instagram, the new cut and colour comes courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Halley Brisker, who posted a pre-awards show headshot of James and her sleek new hairdo on her own feed.
Makeup artist Naoko Scintu complemented the warmth of the ombré brunette and the bluntness of the cut with winged eyeliner and a mauve-pink lip, while stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray dressed James in a black velvet gown, embellished with crystal buttons and white satin cuffs. From head to toe, the look is holiday black-tie perfection — and possibly the chicest example of taking ombré hair colour and making it fresh for winter 2020.
