I Froze My Eggs After Getting Diagnosed With Endometriosis In my 20s

Meanwhile, I’m grieving the loss of a potential baby I never knew in a way I can’t explain to anyone. I feel like I have no right to grieve since these weren’t even embryos, and I wasn’t even trying to get pregnant. Still, I thought a lot about my future daughter and how much I already love her during both cycles. I daydreamed about conversations we would have when she was grown up and going through something challenging, and how I would tell her all about how hard I fought for her, and how strong she is. I love her fiercely, and I’m so afraid I will never meet her.