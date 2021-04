I Froze My Eggs After Getting Diagnosed With Endometriosis In my 20s

After three and half hours of a laparoscopic surgery to excise my endometriosis, I learn that my endometriosis was in stage IV : I had deep implants and adhesions, and the disease spread to several organs, including my bowels, near my kidneys, and my bladder. But the endometriosis did not block my fallopian tubes, so my doctor tells me that I shouldn’t have any issues getting pregnant when I’m ready. Even though I’m only 25 and single, I cry with joy from the news. Being a mom one day is very important to me, especially coming from a big family with sisters. As the granddaughter of three Holocaust survivors, whose grandparents lost their parents and siblings in the death camps, I feel passionate about having children as a sort of redemption, after what was taken away from my family.