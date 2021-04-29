My initial thoughts? This is freezing. The tiny jet-black crystals felt like ice on my skin, but once I got used to it, it was incredibly soothing. I began rolling the tool along my cheeks (always puffy in the morning), jawline (which I want to tighten up), then over my nose, brow bone, chin, lips, and forehead. After just five minutes, my face felt like it had been expertly pummeled and massaged by a professional facialist. There was even a slight throb (although not painful), like my face had been ordered to do a seriously intense workout. Similar to an expensive facial treatment, after a minute or two the tool provides skin with a natural flush. But that's only temporary. So what about the more permanent results?