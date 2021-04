After about a week of massaging regularly, my cheeks appear a lot more toned and lifted, but I'm most impressed by the change in my jawline, as you can spot in the before-and-after pictures. The definition is pretty incredible. I didn't notice much effect at all on the slack skin just below my eyebrows — the area I was most hoping to spot a difference — but Skin Labo Intensive Lift Serum is helping with that. It's also worth noting that any noticeable results are likely to be a result of regular use, rather than one go, no matter what TikTok's speedy videos imply. I'd also suggest taking it easy: Overdoing it with any lifting tool (for instance, pressing too hard or rolling too fast) could potentially bruise the skin or cause lots of redness. It's also advised to avoid broken skin or active acne for fear of causing irritation and inflammation.