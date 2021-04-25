Every Winning Fashion Moment From The Live 2021 Oscars Red Carpet

It has been more than a decade since we watched Parasite win big, a bearded Eminem perform "Lose Yourself," and Timothée Chalamet (in Prada) and Margot Robbie (in Chanel) be totally normal celebrities on a totally normal red carpet during the 2020 Oscars. (Yes, the past 12 months equals one whole decade — that’s how panny math works.) Last year’s award show was one of the last moments of normalcy before everything changed, and after a string of awkward and glitchy shows that took place via livestream, we’re back with the Academy for a slightly delayed 2021 Oscars — and no, it wasn’t virtual.
On Sunday, 170 of Hollywood’s finest joined together at Los Angeles’ Union Station for a night of movies, physical company, and, of course, gowns — beautiful gowns. (No masks, though — at least not when guests are on-camera.) For the closing event of the 2021 award season, celebrities funneled a year’s worth of sartorial dreams into one big-time look. Maria Bakalova, who's nominated for Best Actress for her role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, set the tone for a night of stunning all-white looks in a custom Louis Vuitton gown covered in crystal beading. One Night In Miami director Regina King awed in another custom Louis Vuitton number with crystal details, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom lead Viola Davis chose a cut-out gown by Alexander McQueen, and Promising Young Woman's Emerald Fennell channeled a "pottery teacher" in Gucci. But wait, there’s more.