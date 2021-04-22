There are a couple of things that we think of as made-to-order — Omakase sushi courses, a well-tailored suit, high-quality furniture that lasts — and sneakers, typically, aren't one of them. Or, at least, they weren't until Cariuma added custom-kicks to our list. The eco-friendly footwear imprint is celebrating Earth Day with a limited-edition drop of made-to-order sneakers from its fan-favorite IBI collection crafted out of bamboo-knit fibers. (ICYMI: the sustainable styles have been known to accumulate waitlists of 20,000+.) Like the original IBI shoe, Cariuma's custom sneaks retail at $98 and feature a low profile along with a lace-up design. The eco twist comes in with a new “Today Plants The Future” print on the side of the shoe as a daily reminder to be kinder to the planet.