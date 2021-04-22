Story from Most Wanted

Cariuma Launches Made-To-Order Sneakers For Earth Day

Karina Hoshikawa

There are a couple of things that we think of as made-to-order — Omakase sushi courses, a well-tailored suit, high-quality furniture that lasts — and sneakers, typically, aren't one of them. Or, at least, they weren't until Cariuma added custom-kicks to our list. The eco-friendly footwear imprint is celebrating Earth Day with a limited-edition drop of made-to-order sneakers from its fan-favorite IBI collection crafted out of bamboo-knit fibers. (ICYMI: the sustainable styles have been known to accumulate waitlists of 20,000+.) Like the original IBI shoe, Cariuma's custom sneaks retail at $98 and feature a low profile along with a lace-up design. The eco twist comes in with a new “Today Plants The Future” print on the side of the shoe as a daily reminder to be kinder to the planet.

Advertisement

Cariuma Earth Day IBI, $98

The brand's just-dropped Earth Day sneaks are limited edition, meaning they'll only be available from today up until April 30 — cue the nine-day countdown to cop. As an extra Earth Day treat, Cariuma is planting ten trees (instead of one!) with every order placed on April 22. It's a win-win: new shoes for you and new green friends for Mother Earth. Since each pair will be made on-demand, they're slated to ship by June 7 at the latest. We know that's not the same as free two-day shipping — but, as the saying goes, the good things in life are usually worth waiting for.
Cariuma
Earth Day Green
$98.00
Cariuma
Cariuma
Earth Day Off-white
$98.00
Cariuma
Cariuma
Rose Knit
$98.00
Cariuma
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. 

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement