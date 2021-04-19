9 Sustainable Furniture Brands Keeping The Earth In Mind

Whether it's $20 bucks dropped on a bar stool from Amazon or $2,000 spent on a cloud-like loveseat, furniture is an investment. Regardless of the scale, we want these purchases to last — and, hey, so does the planet. The longer our home goods get reused and recycled, the less unnecessary waste ends up in our landfills. One small way to further this environmental cause is by opting to shop for sustainable furniture from brands that are keeping the future of the earth in mind.
To help make taking this step even easier, we went ahead and curated a list of retailers and brands that are currently crafting eco-friendly goods. Click ahead to discover a virtual warehouse full of FSC-certified wood from Burrow, vegetable-tanned leather courtesy of The Citizenry, all-natural foam mattresses made by Saatva, and more. At these destinations, every day is Earth Day.
