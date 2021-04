Rachel Rabbit White Learned All Her Best Beauty Secrets As A Sex Worker

When I do wash my face, I use Tatcha Rice Polish . I do an oil cleanse to get any lingering eyelash glue off with L'Occitane Shea Butter Cleansing Oil [Ed. Note: discontinued], which is magic for dry skin. If I have any tips on how to get away with skipping skin care at night, it would be the power of Dr. Schultz’s Beauty RX glycolic peel solution . He does peels in his Upper East Side office, and recently opened several “ peel bars” in multiple states. The first time I got one, my skin was so smooth my Dior Forever Undercover Foundation wouldn’t stay on, as if I had no pores to absorb the coverage. I spot-finish with Dr. Schultz's Island Cream which is prescribed for redness, and moisturize with Allies of Skin Retinal & Peptides Overnight Mask [discontinued] or Weleda Skin Food , which I wear as a primer. (I only recommend this for very dry skin.)