The Turmoil In Tom Holland’s New Movie Is Based On A True Story

Cherry, an Apple Original film, sees Holland take up the role of a troubled young man known as Cherry whose young adult years are marked by various personal struggles. The main character doesn’t see his life as particularly extraordinary, even after meeting the love of his life ( Ciara Bravo ), and Cherry’s search for more leads him to join the Army. But combat proves to be more of a challenge than Cherry expected it to be, sending him down a dark path of opioid addiction and trauma. When he returns back home, PTSD and all, our protagonist is a totally different person.