Glossier’s New $20 Cleanser Gets Me Excited To Wash My Face

With the exception of the 2003 cinematic masterpiece Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, sequels are never better than their predecessor. Another exception just launched today: Glossier's second-ever cleanser, Cleanser Concentrate. According to beauty legend (aka this 2015 Into The Gloss post polling readers on their "dream face wash"), Glossier's debut cleanser, Milky Jelly, was all about delivering a gentle yet thorough clean that wouldn't disrupt sensitive skin. However, for those (like me) who typically crave a deeper clean with a side of mild exfoliation, it didn't necessarily become an everyday go-to. During a recent Zoom call with editors, founder & CEO Emily Weiss revealed that this schism had emerged early on; readers either craved a mild formula or one packed with actives. In that sense, the idea behind the Cleanser Concentrate has been in the works for over five years — and I tried firsthand to suss it out. Keep reading to get up close & personal with me, my face, and the new Glossier product that actually gets me excited to wash up at night.
First Impressions
Right off the bat, the packaging is like, really pretty. Unlike most Glossier products, Cleanser Concentrate is encased in a recyclable glass bottle. Gel cleansers are my jam, so I was pretty stoked — this one is described as "A highly concentrated cleanser that exfoliates, clarifies, and re-energizes skin in 60 seconds." Upon pumping out a bit onto my palm, I didn't notice any fragrance — it's made from a blend of chamomile flower water, calendula extract, and antioxidant-packed passionfruit extract — and the gel had a runny, honey-like consistency. I applied three little pumps (according to the brand, "A little goes a long way!") in circular motions onto my face to generate a bit of lather. I was surprised at how easily and quickly it rinsed clean for a gel; some I've tried require enough water-splashing to star in a Neutrogena commercial.
The Cleansing Experience
I've got oily, acne-prone skin, so I tend to appreciate a clarifying or exfoliating face wash to keep breakouts at bay. While ingredients like AHAs, grape ferment, and amino acid surfactants (in lieu of sulfates) help do just that, my skin didn't feel tight and mask-light after washing. Instead, my complexion felt balanced and clean.
Final Thoughts
After almost two weeks of testing, I have yet to see if it visibly brightens my acne scars over time. That said, it more than does the job in terms of whisking away oil and dirt from my pores. (Plus, at $20 for a 3.3 fluid ounce bottle, it feels like a fancy AF treat for my skin.) I've been using it twice a day, but dry or sensitive types may be better off using it at night or every other day. My hope is that as I continue to use this up, it'll help ward off maskne and keep my complexion in tip-top shape.
It's hard not to get excited about a new Glossier drop. The sleek new packaging and quirky name all make for the best kind of beauty butterflies. With summer right around the corner, I'll be in the market for a clarifying face wash to keep in heavy rotation — and something tells me this one will certainly fit the bill.
