To understand why Jackson’s words are so cutting, we need to go back to 2017 episode “Who Is He (And What Is He to You).” That season 13 installment is fans’ single opportunity to meet Robert, who left Catherine and Jackson early in the latter’s life. Although Catherine built the Harper Avery Foundation to its current grandeur, it's her ex-husband Robert who was born into the Avery family and would have been heir to the foundation. Jackson never knew his father — or spoke to him — until visiting Bozeman to save a sick little girl (Lauren Boles) in “Who Is He.” There, Jackson learns his dad, a surgeon “many lifetimes ago,” as Robert says, abandoned his family… to run a dinner in the mountains. Initially, Jackson is gutted to realize just how happy Robert is without him and Catherine.

