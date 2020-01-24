Anyway, we pick up at the scene of the accident, and, surprise, everyone is panicking. You would think, Hey, these interns are doctors, they've been trained for this — but no. Emotions are high. Intern Helm and Doctor Simms, Tom Koracick's protege, are injured — Simms badly so. Schmidt is losing his mind, paralyzed by indecision and fear. Parker is in shock, having reverted to his days in the army (he keeps asking if they're in the "green zone"), and Warren and Jackson are contending with that aforementioned car, the people in the car — a husband that has had a heart attack and a wife that's freaking out about her husband's condition — and the other patrons that were in the bar at the time of the crash. Kim is... sort of helping? He's doing his best, which is certainly better than the other interns.