If you're on a quest to secure your ideal spring or summer dress at a palatable price point, we're here to point you in the right direction. Nordstrom Rack is a well-known destination for scoring Deals with a capital D on covetable brands — which is why when its annual Clear the Rack blowout with an extra 25% off already majorly marked down finds hits, it's a first-come-first-serve shopping affair. Now that the highly anticipated sale is officially live (as of the wee hours of this morning), we've poured over its premium promos to pluck out the best dresses of the bunch to save you precious search time and serious $$$.
After way too much time at home this past year, maybe you're envisioning a stylish spring that’s teeming with flouncy tiered dresses that'll take fashion's coolest, of-the-minute trends to new heights. Or, maybe you still need something a bit more casual like an oversized t-shirt dress. How about a pocket frock that’s just as suitable for indoor wear as it is for the outside world? Whatever dress you choose, chances are you're going to find it on super-sale at Nordstrom Rack. Think double discounts on reliable staples like Everlane along with up-to-80%-off luxe labels like alice+olivia. We even caught a massively marked-down Proenza Schouler number featured ahead!
Click on to score these unmissable deals before the stock disappears — and it will... fast.
