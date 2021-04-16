Sunday Riley’s New Sunscreen Isn’t Like Anything I’ve Tried Before

When my expectation for any new sunscreen involves a shiny forehead and 2-3 new pimples, I’m nothing short of blown away (honestly) to find a new formula I actually love. It’s perfect for adding a bit of much-needed hydration, making it perfect for most skin types. It may not replace my lightweight go-to SPF lotion (especially as we approach summer), but it’s still a solid everyday option for anyone with bougie taste in sunscreen. *Raises hand*